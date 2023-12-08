Dershowitz: Info About Hunter Was Almost ‘Covered Up by a Deal That Made No Sense’ — Need Special Counsel for Joe

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz said that the rejection of the Hunter Biden plea deal has resulted in “much more information coming out to the American public” and not being “covered up by a deal that made no sense.” And called for the appointment of “a real special counsel” from outside the DOJ to look at President Joe Biden, “Because if it becomes just an impeachment concern, then half the country won’t believe it, half the country will.”

Dershowitz stated, [relevant remarks begin around 1:55] “Well, first of all, let’s remember who’s responsible for all of this coming out. We have to give credit to Judge Noreika. Judge Noreika made sure that this was not all covered up by a deal that made no sense. … But she did the right thing. She sent it back, and the result has been, now, much more information coming out to the American public. As I’ve said before, I hope that this results in the appointment of a real special counsel, outside the Justice Department, looking at the President of the United States. Because if it becomes just an impeachment concern, then half the country won’t believe it, half the country will.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett