Romney: Haley Is the ‘Only One that Has a Shot’ to Beat Trump for GOP Nomination

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that 2024 GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley was the “only one” who had a shot at beating former President Trump for the Republican nomination.

Anchor Kristen Welker said, “Let’s turn now to the 2024 race as you bring up former President Trump. Why haven’t you endorsed a candidate yet, senator, and do you plan to do so?”

Romney said, “Well, because if I endorse someone it would be the kiss of death. Should I endorse the person I like least right now?”

He continued, “I’m not gonna be endorsing President Trump, obviously. I’ve made that very clear. Look, Chris Christie has done a terrific job so far. I think his being in the race has kept Donald Trump from coming to the debates, because I think Donald Trump recognized if he went to the debate with Chris Christie, Chris Christie would reveal him for what he was. And Trump would be badly hurt. So he stayed out.”

Romney added, “Nikki Haley, she’s rising. Right now, I think she’s the only one that has a shot at becoming the nominee other than President Trump. It’s a long shot on her part, but she’s the one that has a shot. So we’ll see.”

Follow Pam Key in Twitter @pamkeyNEN