Abbott: GOP Can’t Give on Prohibiting Asylum to Crossers Between Ports, Those who Don’t Apply from First Safe Country

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) discussed negotiations between Republicans in Congress and the Biden administration over border policy changes and stated that the two policies that Republicans should demand and not relent on are prohibiting offering asylum to anyone crossing between ports of entry or to anyone who doesn’t seek asylum from their country of origin or the first safe country they arrive in.

Abbott said, “Republicans, right now, in Congress, are negotiating with the Biden administration with policies that would provide extraordinary relief, if not eliminate all of the illegal border crossings, they must hold fast and negotiate with the Biden administration to achieve two things: One is, to prohibit any asylum offered to anybody that crosses between the ports of entry. Second thing is, they also must eliminate any asylum for anybody who does not seek asylum from the country from which they have left or from the first safe country they arrive in. Those two policies would dramatically reduce any illegal immigration into the United States and actually would stop all of the visuals that you’re seeing on TV about the way that people are crossing into our country illegally.”

