Comer: CNN Is an ‘Unprofitable Subsidiary’ of the DNC with ‘Low IQ’ Viewers

House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said Monday on Newsmax TV’s “Wake Up America” that CNN is an “unprofitable subsidiary of the Democratic National Committee” with “low IQ” viewers.

Anchor Rob Finnerty said, “You were on CNN Friday night with Jake Tapper. Tapper I happen to catch this live and I get it, you’ve got to go on places like CNN, MSNBC otherwise the other half of America doesn’t hear about any of this. But I want you to take a look at how they’re trying to portray you and spin your investigation.”

On CNN Friday, Comer said, “We think this is just the tip of the iceberg. We think there’s many more crimes. And my concern is that Weiss may have indicted Hunter Biden to protect him from having to be deposed in the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Ah, yes, yes. He indicted him to protect him. Yes, the classic rubric. He indicted him to protect him. I got it.”

Finnerty said, “You see what happened there. He’s he’s making your investigations sound like a joke and he’s trying to make you look like a joke. And then half of America sees that and they think your investigation is a joke. How do you work around that? How do you work through that?”

Comer said, “Well that’s the first time I went on CNN in three months. We thought we would give it a try. You know, Jake Tapper is an intelligent guy but he’s playing to a low IQ audience. CNN just is hemorrhaging viewers every day. And Jake’s doing what he’s told by his bosses at CNN who are doing what they’re told by their bosses at the Democrat National Committee. I mean CNN is a wholly-owned, unprofitable subsidiary of the Democratic National Committee.”

