Comer: ‘I’ve Quit Going on ‘Fox & Friends’ Because of Doocy’

Tuesday on Newsmax TV’s “The Balance,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said he would not appear on FNC’s “Fox & Friends” because of show co-host Steve Doocy’s critical line of questioning the validity of his committee’s investigation into alleged Biden family wrongdoing.

The Kentucky Republican lawmaker argued that Doocy was not in line with the average view of Fox News.

“[I] have quit going on ‘Fox & Friends’ because of Doocy,” he said. You know what I mean? He’s the one guy on Fox that’s been very critical of the investigation. I have my theory why. We’ll talk about that at a later point, but at the end of the day, he’s entitled to his opinion. But I don’t think the average viewer of Fox News agrees with Doocy one bit. I mean, the American people, even 40% of the Democrats, are concerned that Joe Biden has violated the law with his family’s shady business schemes, and the American people expect somebody to investigate the president of the United States for public corruption, and, thank God, the Oversight Committee is.”

(h/t Mediaite)

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor