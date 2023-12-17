Christie: Trump Will Be Convicted of Crimes Worthy of Jail by Spring

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ), a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, predicted Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former President Donald Trump would “be convicted of crimes that are worthy of jail come this spring.”

Christie said, “Let’s remember something, everybody needs to know this. This is not Vladimir Putin on the witness stand in Washington, D.C., this spring. It is not some left-wing prosecutor making the case. Mark Meadows, his former chief of staff, has accepted immunity. I did this for seven years. The reason he’s accepted is because he’s admitted he is committed crimes himself, or he wouldn’t need immunity. And he’s going to testify that Donald Trump committed crimes on his watch. A founder of the Freedom Caucus, his former chief of staff, who he called the next James Baker. Donald Trump realized the walls are closing in, and he’s becoming crazier. And now he’s citing Vladimir Putin as a character witness, a guy who is a murderous thug around the world. It is time to send Donald Trump back to Mar-a-Lago permanently.”

He added, “Donald Trump is a poison on our political system. And anyone who stays close enough to him either has to run away like their clothes are on fire, or they’re going to wind up in much more trouble than he’s ever been in. But, Jake, the clock is ticking. His time is coming. And Donald Trump, I absolutely believe, will be convicted of crimes that are worthy of jail come this spring. And he knows it, and that that is why he is getting crazier every day.”

