Bruner: Epstein’s Client List Is in JPMorgan Records

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Carl Higbie Frontline,” Seamus Bruner, Director of Research at the Government Accountability Institute and author of Controligarchs: Exposing the Billionaire Class, their Secret Deals, and the Globalist Plot to Dominate Your Life stated that the best way to undercover Jeffrey Epstein’s client list isn’t by looking through his flight logs, it’s looking through the bank records of JPMorgan Chase and trafficking transfers.

Bruner said that while pushing to release the flight logs is a worthy pursuit, “Here’s the thing: The flight logs are circumstantial evidence at best. I can tell you where the Epstein client list is, it’s with a bank called JPMorgan Chase.”

After discussing the settled lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase over Epstein, Bruner said JPMorgan Chase admitted to Treasury that there were human trafficking transfers and added that “you can’t just transfer money to no one and you can’t receive money from no one. So, JPMorgan Chase knows the clients, they know who transferred a billion dollars to Jeffrey Epstein. They can tell us who they are.”

Bruner added that the Treasury Department also knows the client list since JPMorgan turned trafficking transfer records over to them.

