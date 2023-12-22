John Fugelsang: ‘Jesus Is Not a Ally of the Republican Party’

Comedian John Fugelsang said Friday on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour” that he believed Jesus Christ was not an “ally of the Republican Party.”

Fugelsang said, “I would love to leave behind right-wing fundamentalists and Christian nationalists use Jesus, his birth as we celebrate, as a prop, while legislating and fighting against his actual teachings. There are a lot of right-wing brother and sisters in this country that identify as Christians, and ignore the 30 years of teaching.”

He continued, “Jesus is not an ally of the Republican Party. There is no overlap of Jesus and the policies of Donald Trump. In South Carolina, they tried to have a bill this year calling for the death penalty for abortion. We’re so pro-life, will kill you. That’s where we are at right now.”

Fugelsang added, “Seeing the Pope this week, enrage the right-wing Christians because he acted like Jesus and blessing at the gay unions. Jesus is not anti-immigrant. He commands people to welcome the stranger. He never mentions abortion. The Bible never condems abortion. We had two generations of christians in the country that have been groomed to believe that criminalizing abortion is something to do with what Jesus talked about. Christ was a peaceful, radical, nonviolent revolutionary. He never mentioned gay people. He commanded you to pay your taxes, welcome a stranger, individuals and nations must care for the poor, Matthew 25. He who lives by the sword must side by the sword, Luke 22. There is a reason why the right-wingers never try to put the Sermon on the Mount on the walls of the classrooms.”

He concluded, “It’s time to tale the Bible back from the hypocrites and thugs.”

