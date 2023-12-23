Brooks: Colorado Ruling an ‘Elite Power Grab to Deny People Their Democratic Rights’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that he believes the U.S. Supreme Court will toss the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling earlier this week removing 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump from the ballot and that if it didn’t rule in this way, it would be a ruling based on “the most dubious possible circumstances,” of removing someone who hasn’t been charged, let alone convicted of committing an insurrection and “an elite power grab to deny people their democratic rights.”

Brooks said, “[Y]ou have a series of judges with their Ivy League law degrees who come in and say, sorry, we’re taking your guy off the ballot? That would explode this country, and, in my view, explode it under the most dubious possible circumstances, for kicking him off for the Insurrection Act. Has he been convicted of offending the Insurrection Act? Has he been even charged with violating the Insurrection Act? No. And so, to me, it would look like — and I think would be — just an elite power grab to deny people their democratic rights. I assume the Supreme Court will throw this out anyway. But that’s my view.”

