Khanna: ‘Food and Gas Prices Are High,’ Along with Rent, Interest

Khanna said, “I think we have to acknowledge that rents are high, interest rates are high, food and gas prices are high, but wages also have gone up and this President has ushered in a manufacturing revolution to bring back jobs. I was encouraged today that Secretary Raimondo said, no, we’re not going to allow this Nippon Steel company to buy U.S. Steel — we’re going to look into it. That’s a big issue. I think the administration needs to reject that deal and emphasize bringing manufacturing home.”

Host Jacqui Heinrich then asked, “But does Bidenomics itself work? If you ditch Bidenomics, it might look like a failure on his big re-election initiative, but it does, to a lot of people, seem out of touch. Do you think he should stick with the moniker, yes or no?”

Khanna answered, “Well, yeah, Bidenomics is about bringing manufacturing back. I think most people would agree [with] that. Bidenomics is about increasing wages for the working class. That doesn’t mean you say everything is rosy. Obviously, you acknowledge, interest rates are high, caused by the Fed. Obviously, you acknowledge that prices are high.”



