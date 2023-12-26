Begala: Trump Telling People to Rot in Hell on Christmas Is ‘Blasphemy’

Democratic strategist Paul Begala said Tuesday on CNN’s “The Source” that former President Donald Trump’s Christmas Truth Social post saying his opponents should “rot in hell” is “blasphemy.”

Begala said, “He wants to be a dictator. He says just for a day, but let’s see. I think the way Democrats and Republicans running against him respond to this is important. I don’t think they should pearl clutch. they need to turn this against him.”

He continued, “It’s like this comment about Christmas, telling people to rot in hell, you know I am a Christian, that’s blasphemy.”

Begala added, “A lot of people will say, this is our holy day, our savior the light of the world, the Prince of Peace, he is using that to blasphemy and say rot in hell. I want to see church leaders on this. I am a Catholic. I want to see my bishops and cardinals speak out on this. I want to see Evangelical leaders speak out. I want to see the leaders of our great Christian universities to speak out on this. It can have an affect if people of of good faith and my faith stand up and say there’s nothing Christian about telling people to rot in hell on Christmas day.”

