CNN’s Hunt: Red State Governors Sending Migrants to Blue Cities ‘Has Worked from a Political Perspective’

CNN anchor Kasie Hunt said Thursday on “Inside Politics” that Governors from red States bussing migrants to northern sanctuary cities “has worked from a political perspective.”

Anchor Dana Bash, “It’s also big city mayors listen to some of them.”

In a video New York City Major Eric Adams said, “We cannot continue to do the federal government’s job. We have spoken to FEMA and other federal officials, who have expressed concern about the border’s surge.”

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said, “Without significant immigration from the federal government, this mission will not be sustained.”

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said, “Denver finds itself at ground zero in trying to resolve and respond to the migrant crisis. We need more federal support to be able to manage this flow.”

Hunt said, “That right there is the problem that Joe Biden has, right in a nutshell. For a long time this conversation was these, you know, red state mayors and governors are being alarmist. And, you know, we have to be, we have to focus on humanitarian issue here.”

She added, “But this crisis has gotten worse, not better. And frankly, the strategy that these red state governors have had of sending a lot of these migrants up to blue states has worked from a political perspective. And it is very, very hard for these cities to absorb them. And, you know, the Biden team, I think, knows that. Or they wouldn’t be willing to make these concessions in these policy negotiations that they’re having with Capitol Hill.”

