Fmr. Obama Official: Biden Will Change Border Policy as Election Nears, Dems Are Complaining Now

On Thursday’s broadcast of “NewsNation Now,” John Sandweg, who served as acting ICE Director during the Obama administration, predicted that as the 2024 election nears, President Joe Biden will change his approach to border policy because he’s “banking on this idea that, hey, this border’s now becoming a problem,” and that when “Democratic mayors in New York and governors in California” are “complaining about the burden that these migrants” are having, the administration is going to change because it “realizes they’ve got to get a hold of the numbers at the border.”

Host Nichole Berlie asked, “Obviously, we have this election coming up in November. Do you think the administration’s approach at the border will change as we get closer to that election?”

Sandweg answered, “I do. I do. I think, listen, with the Senate negotiations, they’re proposing some things that the historic allies of the White House — the immigration advocacy groups and others — really do oppose. And I think the administration’s banking on this idea that, hey, this border’s now becoming a problem, when you have mayors of — Democratic mayors in New York and governors in California complaining about the burden that these migrants are putting on their communities, yeah, I think the administration’s going to — I think you’re going to see things change in the near future, because I think the administration realizes they’ve got to get a hold of the numbers at the border. These are just unsustainable numbers, and it will be interesting to see what the administration does.”

