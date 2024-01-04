DeSantis: Trump Could Have Designated Mexican Cartels As Terrorist Organizations, He Didn’t

During a town hall on CNN on Thursday, 2024 Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that his 2024 GOP presidential rival, former President Donald Trump, could have designated Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations when he was the President, but didn’t do it.

DeSantis said, “We need a change agent in Washington. We need somebody that’s going to go in there, actually unwind the bureaucracy, which Trump promised to do and didn’t do. We need a president that’s going to stop the border invasion by building a wall, which Trump promised to do, but didn’t do. We also need somebody that’s going to be willing to deport illegal aliens. Donald Trump said he would in 2016 — he’d have the largest deportation in history. He deported less than Barack Obama did in Obama’s first term. I will actually get the job done. And I will hold the Mexican drug cartels accountable for the carnage that they’re causing in this country. They are killing tens of thousands of our fellow Americans. When I’m president, we’re going to designate them as foreign terrorist organizations. Donald Trump had an opportunity to do that. He didn’t do it. I will.”

