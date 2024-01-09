Carville: ‘Trump Will Underperform Expectations in Iowa’

Democratic consultant and political commentator James Carville said Tuesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360″ that former President Donald Trump will underperform” with voters in Iowa.

Carville said, “Moderates, do they show up? If so, it probably helps Haley. More than 60,000 moved to the Des Moines suburbs since the 2016 race. Right? They’re not all Republicans. But do those that are Republicans show up? What will we see the suburbs around Cedar Falls, around Dubuque? The flip side is across the top up here, across the bottom down here, those are the evangelical rural counties that Ted Cruz beat Donald Trump in 2016. Trump is expected to run it up there. If DeSantis will surprise us, that’s where it will come. Home schoolers, evangelicals, right now we’re in the pregame. When we see who actually shows up Monday in Iowa and then two weeks from tonight in New Hampshire, that will tell us about which Republicans are deciding to come out.”

He added, “I’m going to take this opportunity to make a further fool of myself and predict that Trump will underperform expectations in Iowa. I think the opposition, I know very little about the Republican primary voters in Iowa, but they seem to be pretty well organized and pretty committed. It will be zero degrees. I will just go out there and say I think he’ll , I’m not going to say he’s going to lose, but he might not win as much as expected.”

