CNN’s Eisen: New York Fraud Trial Could ‘End’ the Trump Organization

CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen said Thursday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that the civil fraud trial in New York could end the business organization of former President Donald Trump.

Anchor Wolf Blitzer asked, “What’s the risk right now for the Trump Organization?”

Eisen said, “Well, it’s substantial, Wolf, including that, when all of these trial and appellate proceedings are concluded, it may no longer be called the Trump Organization. It’s not just the massive over $300 million in financial penalties for the wrongdoing that the attorney general is seeking, but there is injunctive relief this judge has already ordered. It’s been stayed pending appeal. This judge has already ordered some of the remedies that can be referred to as a corporate death penalty.”

He added, “Trump and his sons not allowed to participate in the business, not allowed to do other business, not allowed to take loans for a period of time, perhaps putting a receiver in charge. If all of that comes to pass and if it holds up on appeal, and I think the judge has been careful, like with those Eric and Don Jr. comments, he’s showing balance. If it holds up on appeal, this could be the end of the Trump Organization as we have known it for all of these years.”

