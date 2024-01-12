Sununu: ‘Nobody Cares What Rand Paul Thinks’ About Nikki Haley

Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) said Friday on Newsmax TV’s “National Report” that nobody cared what Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) thought about Republican presidential primary candidate former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) after Paul launched a “Never Nikki” website.

Co-host Emma Rechenberg said, “Most recently, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul came out, posting on X, saying he will not be supporting Nikki Haley, saying it’s not new either this position because as governor of South Carolina, she gave tax dollars to those same arms merchants, and they showered her with campaign contributions and a seat on their board when she left office.”

She asked, “What does this mean for her campaign? Is that hurtful for potential support for the former governor?”

Sununu said, “What does Rand Paul mean? Nothing. I’m sorry, but nobody cares what Rand Paul thinks in this race. This race is in Iowa and New Hampshire. It’s in South Carolina. She’s the only candidate that’s surging. We’ve made it effectively a one-on-one race at this point between Nikki and Donald Trump.”

He continued, “With all due respect to the senator, you know, maybe when the U.S. Senate actually starts doing something and actually starts delivering some results, they can stand on a soapbox and think that their words matter.”

Sununu added, “But until then, sorry, Rand Paul. nobody cares.”

