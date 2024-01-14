DeSantis: Trump Is ‘Close to 80 Years Old, He’d Be a Lame Duck President, He’s Got a Lot of Issues’

Republican presidential hopeful Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that if former President Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election, he would be “close to 80 years old,” making him a “lame-duck president.”

DeSantis said, “For me, leadership is not about yourself, it’s not about showmanship or any of that, it’s about producing results. So, when you make promises, do you deliver? And if you break the promises, then that’s not good leadership. So, he was — he ran in 2016. You covered that campaign. He said he was going to build the wall and have Mexico pay for it, drain the swamp, hold Hillary accountable, eliminate the debt. None of that stuff came to fruition. And so the way I view it is simply, I make promises to people and I am fully intent on following through with it. And I’m going to be willing to sacrifice whatever’s in my own personal/political interest to be able to deliver on those big promises.”

He added, “So he didn’t deliver on those key promises the first time. So, the question is, even if he could get elected, you know, he’s close to 80 years old. He’d be a lame duck president. He’s got a lot of issues surrounding him personally that he’s very concerned about. Is he going to be able to deliver on all those things? And so for me it’s just — the end of the day it’s about results. You got to deliver on what you promised.”

