Pritzker: Biden Has Had Six Months of Economic Improvement in Three Years in Office

During MSNBC’s Iowa caucus coverage on Monday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) stated that “over the next four or five, six months,” the economy will improve and so “it will have been almost a full year in which” the economy is getting better.

Pritzker stated, “[T]here was some bedwetting, for sure, in the fall, when people started to see some polls that they didn’t like or just overall concern. I think the reality is, things are much better now. There’s real confidence that’s developing among supporters. And it’s partly because new polling data in the swing states, partly because the significant haul of resources that’s been brought into the Biden-Harris campaign, so a lot of faith shown there, and partly because the economic numbers are getting better. People are earning more money. Inflation has gone down. The price of gas has gone down. Mortgage rates are coming down. And that’s all inuring to the benefit of Democrats and Joe Biden. So, over the next four or five, six months, I think as you see things improving economically, and people starting to really feel it, because it will have been almost a full year in which things are getting better, I believe you’re going to start to see some real confidence developed all across the country and Democrats in every state.”

