Donald Trump Jr.: Tucker Carlson ‘Certainly’ a Contender to Be Trump’s Vice President

Donald Trump Jr. said Thursday on Newsmax TV’s “Wake Up America” that former Fox News host Tucker Carlson was “certainly” a contender to be picked as his father’s vice presidential running mate.

Anchor Rob Finnerty asked, “So Trump has already said that he’s picked his VP, but he can’t tell us. Back in 2016 de didn’t pick somebody that was running for president. He chose Mike Pence, who at the time was not a candidate for president. Could you see your father running with Ron DeSantis?”

Trump said, “You know, I would do whatever I could to make sure it wasn’t Nikki Haley. But you know, but like a Ron DeSantis, could I see? You’re never gonna rule out someone that is a leading contender. It doesn’t mean that’s who you go with. I could see other people that would be great. I’d love to see you know a J. D. Vance. I’d love to see a Tucker Carlson.”

Finnerty asked, “Don, is your dad serious about Tucker Carlson? Are those rumors serious?”

Trump said, “That clearly would be on the table, right? I mean they’re very friendly, I think they agree on virtually all of these things. They certainly agree on stopping the never-ending wars. And so, I would love to see that happen. That would certainly be a contender.”

