ABC’s Hostin: ‘Still in the Fight of Our Lives to Save the Soul of This Country from the Scourge of Racism’

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts Friday on “The View” that the United States is still “in the fight of our lives” to save the United States from “the scourge of racism.”

Thursday on a CNN town hall, Republican presidential candidate former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) said, “When you look, all men are created equal. I think the intent was to do the right thing. Now, did they have to go fix it along the way? Yes, but I don’t think the intent was ever that we were going to be a racist country.”

Hostin said, “What is troubling what she said about race, although I know she believes we were never a racist country is she’s quoting the Declaration of Independence penned by Thomas Jefferson. Jefferson owned 600 slaves throughout his lifetime and began raping one of them at the age of 15 and had a shadow family with her of six children. So when he said all men were created equal he was saying that in the context of, but the people that aren’t equal are women and the enslaved that I have at Monticello. So, Nikki, that’s just a history lesson.”

She added, “We’re not a racist country, but I am the only person on my father’s side of the family who has enjoyed full civil rights in the history of my family, and I am 55 years old. So this is not something that happened 600 years ago, okay? And we’re still in the fight of our lives to save the soul of this country from the scourge of racism. That is the truth.”

