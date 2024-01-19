Kinzinger: ‘Pretty Disheartening’ Trump Showing Momentum

CNN commentator Adam Kinzinger said Friday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360°” that it was “pretty disheartening” that former President Donald Trump is showing momentum in the 2024 Republican presidential nomination race.

Discussing the news that former Republican candidate Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) will endorse Trump ahead of the New Hampshire primary, Kinzinger said, “I never expected this from Tim. I know him as a decent man, somebody concerned about character. He chose to put himself and his political career above others.”

He continued, “Nikki Haley appointed Tim Scott to the Senate. She made him a U.S. Senator where he could then become a national figure and then launch his campaign for president that failed. He could have waited until after New Hampshire. There is something going on in people’s soul where it’s like, as the Bible says, what is it to gain the whole world but lose your soul? There are people just wanting to gain the world right now and Donald Trump has done a masterful job of convincing people they can’t stand up against him so they won’t.”

Kinzinger added, “Donald Trump is a masterful victim. He is actully one of the weakest manyo will eve5 meet. He’s somebody that is scared of his own shadow and he’s frankly scared of everybody but he puts up a really good front that he’s not and he puts up what appears to be a tough front. It cajoles people like Tim Scott to not even wait until after New Hampshire. Give Nikki a chance to take it to New Hampshire. I don’t think it will affect her too much in New Hampshire. It shows the momentum that Donald Trump has been doing, I’ll objectively say, a good job of showing momentum and it is actually pretty disheartening.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN