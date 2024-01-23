Dem Rep. Phillips: Border ‘Is a Disaster’ Due to Enforcement Issues, Bad Asylum Law

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) stated that the problems on the border aren’t due to a lack of money, but because asylum laws are flawed and due to how laws are enforced.

Phillips said, “I’m talking to New Hampshire voters every single day who are desperate for help, and the government is not listening. And by the way, I’ve got a lot of center-left ideas. I’ve got a lot of center-right ideas.”

Co-host Brian Kilmeade then asked what those are.

Phillips answered, “Fiscal responsibility, our southern border is a disaster. I’m a Democrat telling you, I’ve been there twice. I’ve seen it. Someone has got to get it under control.”

Kilmeade then asked, “So, the president goes, give me money. I asked for money. But it’s not about money, is it?”

Phillips responded, “It’s a policy. It’s the enforcement of policy. And by the way, I think we have to change our asylum policy. It is not serving this country. Democrats know it. Republicans know it. The lack of leadership and the willingness to be bold because you’re afraid of losing an election is why we’re in this position.”

