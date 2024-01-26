Noem: Biden ‘Fundamentally Remaking America’ — Another Two Years, America Will Look Like Europe

Friday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel, Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) reacted to the dispute over handling the U.S.-Mexico border between Texas and the Biden administration.

Noem told FNC host Trace Gallagher she sided with Texas and that the Biden administration was trying to remake the United States.

“We need leadership,” Noem said. “Leadership has consequences. So Congress could, but if you have a president that ignores federal law, no law that Congress passes will be effective then. You have to have a president in the White House that respects federal law and respects immigration law and wants law and order. What Joe Biden is doing is fundamentally remaking America. If you want to see what America will look like in another year, another two years of Joe Biden’s administration, look to Europe. Look at what’s happened there and the devastation that they’re enduring.”

“It will never be the same,” he continued. “And my question is, is, if we don’t stand now, if we don’t defend our border and protect our country right now where will we go? If we allow them to remake America, what other country is better? Why not stand here and protect and defend this country right now and fix what is broken? And what’s broken right now is Joe Biden.”

