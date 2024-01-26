Oklahoma Gov. Stitt: States Can Defy if SCOTUS ‘Gets Something Wrong’

Governor Kevin Stitt (R-OK) said Friday on CNN’s “The Lead” that he agreed with Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) defying the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court that federal agents may remove razor wire at the southern border.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Twenty-five Republican governors from across the country have signed a joint statement supporting the Texas governor as he thumbs his nose at the highest court in the land.”

He asked, “What Governor Abbott is doing and what you and the other governors who have written this letter are supporting is defying the U.S. Supreme Court. And I wonder if you have any concerns that this opens the door for, let’s say Democratic governors to defy U.S. Supreme Court decisions with which they disagree, let’s say on gun rights because they think it’s in the interest of public safety even if the Supreme Court says what they want to do is unconstitutional?”

Stitt said, “Well, we all agree that the Constitution is the supreme law of the land. And if the Supreme Court gets something wrong for example, if they try to ban and say that we didn’t have a Second Amendment right to bear arms, I think the Constitution supersedes somebody in Washington, D.C. telling us, you know? And so I think Governor Abbott did a really good job of laying out, and declared an invasion based on Article 1 of the Constitution. The states have a right to defend themselves. The states created the federal government. The federal government did not create the states.”

