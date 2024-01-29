Carville: Dems Need to Go After Trump with a ‘Rhetorical Meat Cleaver’

Democratic strategist and political commentator James Carville said Monday on MSNBC’s “Inside” that Democrats need to go after former President Donald Trump with a “rhetorical meat cleaver.”

Carville said, “I would tell the president and his campaign, we got your back, dude. We are going after him with a meat cleaver, okay? A rhetorical meat cleaver if you will but that what we have to do. The president is talking about what is going on infrastructure, tremendous progress, making thousands of new projects around the country. They can talk about other things. We can handle this. We can do this at a lower level. And we have to keep the heat on. We have to remind people what’s at stake here. And we have to let the president and his campaign go about doing the things that they can do.”

He added, “The man has been adjudicated by a jury of his peers, as a sexual assaulter, a rapist, according to the judge. He’s already been an educated business fraud. We are just waiting to see how much it’s going to cost him. You can’t let him up. You can’t normalize him, can’t let him off the canvas not for one second. It might not be the most one thing to do in a campaign. It might not be what I want to be doing in my 80th year but it’s necessary. We don’t get to do what you want to do. We do what we got to do. That’s where we are right now. We have to keep the foot on this guy, right on his neck, take our heal and and twist it and never let it up.”

