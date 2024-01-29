Pentagon on if We’ve Protected Troops from Attacks: Air Defense Systems Have ‘Worked Extremely Well’ in Prior Attacks

On Monday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Surveillance,” Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder responded to a question on whether the Biden administration’s actions have done enough to subdue further attacks and protect U.S. troops in the Middle East by stating that there have been 150 attacks, and up until yesterday, “those air defense systems have worked extremely well in terms of protecting our forces.”

Co-host Lisa Abramowicz asked, “General, you said that any attack on our troops would be unacceptable. There have been more than 150 attacks on troops in Iraq and Syria since October 17. How much do you think that what you’ve done so far, what the administration has done so far has effectively subdued additional attacks, has sufficiently protected some of these troops?”

Ryder responded, “Well, to your point, there [have] been over 150 rocket and UAV attacks. And, to this point, those air defense systems have worked extremely well in terms of protecting our forces. We’re taking a look at the situation here and how this UAS was able to strike this facility and kill and wound U.S. servicemembers. But, again, everywhere that we have forces, we’re going to take all necessary measures to protect those forces.”

