Dem Rep. Moskowitz: Biden, Dems Were ‘Late’ and ‘Slow’ to Act on Border, But We Want to Act Now

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) criticized Republicans for rejecting the reported border deal, but also acknowledged that “the Biden administration and Democrats were slow” to act on the border and Republicans “have been highlighting the border for a long time, and we were late to start addressing it.”

Moskowitz said, “[T]he speaker said no because Donald Trump said no. The speaker is Donald Trump’s no boy on this subject. Look, I’ll give Republicans credit for a second. They have been highlighting the border for a long time, and we were late to start addressing it. But now that we want to address it, now that we want to lower the amount of fentanyl coming in, now that we want to deal with nondocumented folks, now that we want to deal with supposed terrorists potentially coming into the country, now, the Republicans, controlled by one man, are saying, no, no, no, we need this for the next ten months, we need more of it, in fact, for the next ten months, so that we can use it in an election. Both things are true here. This is why people hate Washington. Both things are true, the Biden administration and Democrats were slow, but now that we’re here at the table, Republicans are like, no, no, let’s walk away.”

