ABC’s Hostin: Voters Who Felt Threatened by Obama Made Trump Their ‘Messiah’

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts Thursday on “The View” that voters who felt “threatened” by the election of Barack Obama made Donald Trump their “messiah.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Republican Nikki Haley made a campaign stop on ‘The Breakfast Club’ show, where she shared her thoughts on some issues the country is facing right now. Take a look.”

Haley said, “With Obama, that was if you go back, that’s when we really started to feel the division. That’s when it was.”

Host Charlamagne tha God said, “That was due to white supremacy.”

Haley said, “I think it was everything. It was edge-exaggerated and became more about gender and race. You just felt people felt like they were being put in camps through that administration.”

Hostin said, “She’s saying this to attract a certain voter. In terms of the Obama years leading to divisiveness, I think Van Jones said it appropriately, he said that that was the Trump vote was a whitelash a response to a black president and seeing a black man being the most powerful person on earth.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Two times by the way.”

Hostin said, “I think it was a certain group of voters that were afraid that was a very diverse vote, white people, black people, Spanish people, Asian people, everyone voted for a black man were unassailable character and I think in response to that they felt, they felt otherized and threatened and decided Trump was their messiah.”

