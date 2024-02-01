Nikki Haley: ‘I’m Not Going Anywhere,’ I Will Continue on to Super Tuesday

Republican presidential candidate former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) said Thursday on CNN’s “The Lead” that she would continue her campaign until the Super Tuesday primaries.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Did you think it was inappropriate when the RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel to suggest you drop out because she did not see a path for you?”

Haley said, “I absolutely think it was inappropriate . We had two states that have voted, unique 1215 delegates, Donald Trump has 32, I have 17. We have 48 states and more territories to go before we get there. I’m not going anywhere. I will continue to go all the way through South Carolina, go on to Super Tuesday and keep on going forward.”

She added, “This is about the fact we cannot live in chaos anymore. It is about the fact we have to focus on what it will take to not just get domestic policy on track, what we do to prevent wars and make sure we keep America safe. We cannot do it with the two guys there. Americans are telling people that. We need to make sure we are listening and focus on what it takes to win a primary so we can get our country back on track.”

Tapper said, “Your committed sticking with the race through Super Tuesday no matter what happens in South Carolina?”

Haley said, “We will go to Michigan and Super Tuesday. We have country to save, i’m not going anywhere because i don’t want my kids to live like this.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN