Maher: Biden ‘Can Fix’ Border Now, ‘He Already Has the Existing Laws’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that President Joe Biden is pretending that he needs a new law to fix the border and “the President can fix this. He already has the existing laws.”

Maher began by saying, “Republicans act like they want to solve this, but the Democrats called their bluff. There is a bill right now that, a lot of them, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), some pretty conservative senators, saying, this is as good a deal as you’re going to get. They don’t want it, because they don’t want this issue to be solved. Because they need it as an issue.”

Later, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) stated, “Joe Biden has a lot of power to change a lot of policy and affect the immigration issue.”

Maher responded, “That’s true. That’s my other — I was going to say, part two of the acting is Joe Biden saying, you know what? If you just give me a new law. A new law? Why doesn’t — the President can fix this. He already has the existing laws. This is all so silly. I need a piece of paper from Congress to deal with the border. No, you already have that.”

Maher added that President Obama was able to deport people under current immigration law.

