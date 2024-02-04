Abbott: Texas Razor Wire Has Led to ‘Massive Reduction’ in Migrant Flow

Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX) said on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that the razor wire installation in Eagle Pass, TX has led to a “massive reduction” in migrants illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Last month, the Supreme Court ruled border agents can remove the razor wire.

Abbott said, “Maria, more than half of the governors are now joined together in support of a very important proposition. And that is, we are guaranteed by the United States Constitution the right of self-defense if states face imminent harm or invasion. Texas obviously is facing both, an imminent harm, as well as an invasion.”

He continued, These governors are rallying around Texas to support our ongoing right to self-defense and the deployment of this razor wire that has led to a massive reduction in inflow. Maria, get this. The area where we have occupied this park in Eagle Pass, Texas, that we put up the razor wire, there used to be 3,000 or 4,000 people crossing that area a day.”

Abbott added, “For the past three days, we have averaged just three people crossing that area. The point is, if we put up resistance, we show that we can secure the border. Joe Biden should not be stopping that.”

