Lankford on Border Deal: Read the Bill, ‘Don’t Just Go Off of a Facebook Post’

Senator James Lankford (R-OK) said Monday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that people should read the bipartisan border bill he co-authored before going off on a Facebook post.

Lankford said, “People have got to be able to read it and go through it themselves. Don’t just go off of a Facebook post somewhere what the bill says.”

He continued, “The key aspect of this, again, is are we, as Republicans, going to have press conferences and complain the borders bad and then intentionally leave it open after the worst month in American history in December? Now we’ve got to actually determine, are we going to just complain about things? Are we going to actually dress in a change as many things as we can if we have the shot?”

Lankford added, “It’s amazing to me, if I go back two months ago and say we had a shot under a Democrat president to dramatically increase detention beds, deportation flights, locked down the border, to be able to change the asylum laws, to be able to accelerate the process. No one would have believed it. And now no one actually wants to be able to fix it because I don’t want to even debate it. I don’t want to discuss it. We have to decide as Republicans, what are we going to actually do about the border, leave it open or actually leave it closed?”

