Dem Sen. Blumenthal: Israel Aid ‘We Cannot Forego’ Shouldn’t Pass by Itself to ‘Maximize our Common Ground’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) stated that funding Israel aid is an “urgent” national security measure, but he opposes passing it alone because “we have to maximize our common ground” and also fund Ukraine.

Host Bret Baier asked, [relevant exchange begins around 2:50] “So, when you hear people say, Sen. Blumenthal, that the president hasn’t used his bully pulpit to talk about why Ukraine is important and that is why we’ve seen this shift, how do you answer that, first? Second, the third bill being voted on on the House floor is standalone funding for Israel, and the White House has said the president’s going to veto that. How does that factor in?”

Blumenthal responded, “I think, again, we have to maximize our common ground. We cannot aid Israel alone, as much as I’ve advocated aid for Israel and I’ve been one of the staunchest, most steadfast advocates of aid for Israel. We’ve been together to Israel, as well as Ukraine. I think, there, again, we believe that there is a path towards normalizing relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, but we cannot forego aid to Israel at this point, along with aid to Ukraine. Both involve our national security and both are urgent.”

