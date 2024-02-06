Wesley Clark: Iranians Say It Looks Like We’re ‘Complicit’ with Iranian Regime We’re ‘Giving Them Money’

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” CNN Military Analyst and former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Wesley Clark (Ret.) stated that people he knows in Iran and who are connected to the country tell him that “it looks like the United States is complicit with this regime in Iran because they’re giving them money, because they keep telling them we’re not going to strike, and so forth.”

Clark said, “I think one thing that augurs in the favor of the United States is this regime is unpopular inside Iran. People there have protested numerous times against it. There’s still a large volume of — a large number of people out there who would love to take to the streets and overthrow this government. In fact, when you talk to — when I talk to my friends in Iran and connected to Iran, they tell me, they said, it looks like the United States is complicit with this regime in Iran because they’re giving them money, because they keep telling them we’re not going to strike, and so forth. So, you don’t know how strong the internal opposition is, but clearly, it worries the Iranian government. So, they’re playing a very cagey, sly game against us, trying to hang on to their objective, also trying to maintain control of their population. They are in a vulnerable position, and I think the more we do to undercut their position at home, the greater effect our military deterrence can have.”

