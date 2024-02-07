Kennedy: Border Bill ‘as Dead as Woodrow Wilson’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) dismissed the prospects of any further advancement of the so-called border bill negotiated by Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) and Senate Democrats.

The Louisiana Republican called “as dead as Woodrow Wilson.”

“So, Senator, I don’t know if you got a chance to hear from Chief Owens who said that he was disappointed that this would have helped us to make the country safer, would have cut down on the number of single adult males entering the country that we’ve lost track of, not to mention these gang members as well,” FNC host Martha MacCallum said. “So, tell us what your take is this afternoon as this thing has imploded.”

“Well, for several days, Martha, the border bill has been dead,” Kennedy replied. “It’s been, it’s been as dead as Woodrow Wilson. And now, it’s official. We just finished voting. There will be some who will want to continue to talk about this bill. It’s their right, but I think they’ll just be grooming a corpse. How we got here is no mystery. Some of my Democratic colleagues say Republicans welched on a deal.”

“There was no deal to welch on,” he continued. “As part of the supplemental bill, we asked to have some border provisions explored that might slow President Biden’s open border down. Leader McConnell appointed James Lankford to do that. He did the best he could negotiating with people who support an open border. He brought the product back to us in the Republican conference in the Senate. And we said, James, we appreciate your hard work, but this is not sufficient, and that’s what happened.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor