Brzezinski: GOP Self-Destructing for Trump to the Point It’s Hurting Foreign, Domestic Policy

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski said Thursday on “Morning Joe” that she believed the Republican Party is self-destructing in service to President Donald Trump to the point that it is hurting “our foreign policy and our domestic policy.”

Brzezinski said, “Either party saying, ‘OK, we need a presidential candidate. Ah, we got this guy. We got this guy. Well, he’s got 91 counts against him, couple of indictments, liable for sexual assault, it’s OK. It’s OK. He’s liable for fraud, might have to pay hundreds of millions, may completely go bankrupt and lose all his homes, but we’re waiting on that. Don’t worry about that. Sex with a porn star, paid off with campaign finance. Eh, don’t look at that either.’ In a matter of hours, the U.S. Supreme Court today is going to be hearing arguments on whether Trump, this candidate, is eligible to even run for president.”

She continued, “So let’s run this guy. He is our candidate. By the way, when it comes to our foreign policy and domestic policy, if there’s anything good going on in Congress that’s good for us on those fronts, let’s kill it for him. I mean, that’s where we are in terms of the Republicans with their candidate. That’s the candidate they have chosen and will stick with. My question to you is, is there anything Joe Biden can do at this point? For the parts of what’s happening here where this party is being self-destructive for Trump, to the point where it is hurting our foreign policy and our domestic policy.”

Co-host Jonathan Lemire said, “In terms of the White House, I mean, they’re watching this. They have understood for years now that the border has been a bit of a vulnerability.”

