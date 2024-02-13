Nikki Haley: ‘Unhinged’ Trump Doesn’t Deserve to Be President

Republican presidential candidate former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) said Tuesday on “The Hugh Hewitt Show” that former President Donald Trump was “unhinged.”

When asked about Trump questioning where her deployed husband was, Haley said, “This is about every military family who sacrifices and knows what it’s like to have their loved one deployed. And this is about a pattern of Donald Trump. I mean, he has said this before where he calls military members suckers or losers. We know that when he was at Arlington Cemetery, he said, ‘What was in it for them?’ He has never even been close to a military uniform.”

She continued, “And for him to go and mock my husband or any of our men and women in the military, it shows how disconnected he is from the sacrifice, and what these men and women do every day not because they care for themselves, not because they do it for fun, but because they know that freedom isn’t free. And they’re willing to shed blood for it. And the idea that he’ll go and make light of something like this is exactly the reason we continue to have problems with him.”

Haley added, “When he leaves the teleprompter, he is unhinged. And everybody can say whatever they want to say, in terms of, ‘Oh, he was a great president.’ An unhinged president is an unsafe president. And if you’ll go talk about those men and women who served us, you don’t deserve to be president.”

