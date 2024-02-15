Kinzinger: Elon Musk Can’t Be Hostile to Our Foreign Policy and Be Government Contractor

CNN commentator Adam Kinzinger said Wednesday on CNN’s “The Source” that Elon Musk should not be allowed to be a government contractor if he is hostile to U.S. foreign policy.

Kinzinger said, “Here is a thing I have a concern with, Elon Musk. So we have, I’m not against private sector helping get us to space and in some cases, being part of our defense strategy. But Elon Musk has been out there very openly showing affection to Russia. He just did a space on Twitter where he was saying there’s no way Ukraine can win, which is garbage. This is a guy that has made his living as a contractor for the United States government and as a significant part of our defense strategy, particularly with space this is something that as a government, we have to take very seriously. We have an openly sympathetic man to Russia and Russia’s aims in Ukraine.”

He added, “This is a huge problem and we’ve we’ve become a soft oligarchy in this country were just a few people hold not just a ton of money, but now in this case in essence our access to space, our ability to put satellites in space it’s a concern. I get it, I’m not against Elon having a role in this at all. But I am concerned with his open affection to Russia. This is something that government has got to say, look, Elon, if you want to be a contractor to us we have to make sure you are loyal to the foreign policy of the United States or just not hostile to it.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN