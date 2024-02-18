Charlamagne tha God: Biden Is an ‘Uninspiring Candidate’ with ‘No Main Character Energy at All’

Radio host Charlamagne tha God said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that President Joe Biden was an “uninspiring candidate” with “no main character energy at all.”

Anchor Jon Karl said, “What’s your sense? How engaged, how much is your audience paying attention to this race?”

Charlamagne said, “I feel like my audience is America, and when I’m out and about just walking in the street or people are calling into the radio station, like, nobody is inspired, you know, by the upcoming election. Nobody wants to see the rematch between, you know, Biden and Trump, and that’s what makes me feel like the couch is going to win.”

He continued, “He’s just an uninspiring candidate. There’s nothing about Joe Biden that makes you want to listen to him. That’s why he should be leaning on his vice president, Kamala Harris, who’s way more charismatic than him. He should be leaning on other surrogates like Gavin Newsom or Shapiro in Pennsylvania. Like he should be leaning on people who are more inspiring than him, are more charismatic than him. He should be, I guess, if you want to call it, the brains of the operation behind the scenes. Like, that sounds crazy. We’re saying that about a president of the United States of America, but he has no main character energy at all. None.”

