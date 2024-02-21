NY A.G. on Fear Trump Ruling Will Drive Away Business: Tourism, Wall Street Are Good — Will Seize His Assets if Needed

During a portion of an interview with ABC News Senior Investigative Correspondent Aaron Katersky aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “World News Tonight,” New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) responded to concerns that the fraud verdict against 2024 Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump will force businesses out of the state by stating that “tourism is up and Wall Street is doing just fine.”

After playing a clip of James saying that if Trump can’t pay the judgment, they’ll request the seizure of his assets, Katersky said, “Trump was held liable for exaggerating his wealth and inflating the value of his real estate so banks would give him low-interest loans. Trump insisted the banks liked doing business with him.”

He then played a clip where he asked James, “They said no victim, no one got harmed, the banks got paid back. So, no harm, no foul. Why is that not the case in your view?”

James responded, “So, financial frauds are not victimless crimes. He engaged in this massive amount of fraud. And it wasn’t just a simple mistake, a slight oversight, the variations were wildly exaggerated, and the extent of the fraud was staggering.”

In another part of the report, Katersky said, “Trump said the penalty against him would drive other businesses out of New York. … But the state’s Attorney General told us she’s not worried.”

He then played a clip of James saying, “And last I checked, tourism is up and Wall Street is doing just fine.”

