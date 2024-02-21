Van Jones: Biden’s Acting on Border Because Even Dems Think It’s Bad Only After He Does ‘Trial Balloons’ to See Reaction

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” CNN Political Commentator and former Obama adviser Van Jones reacted to reports that President Joe Biden is weighing stricter executive action on the border by stating that the action is partially motivated by the fact that “the number is too big of people coming across the border, even for Democrats,” and that Biden is “floating these trial balloons to kind of see what the reaction is.”

Jones said, “[H]ere’s the reality: Everybody has a number that is too big before they say something’s got to be done. Some Republicans, if one person came across and they’re undocumented, they’d say, shut the whole border down, build the wall, and never let the door be back open. For some people, it might be ten, for some people, it might be 100,000, 1 million, 5 million, 50 million. At some point, the number’s too big, even for Democrats. And now, we’re at a place where, because Congress won’t act, Republicans won’t let Congress act, the number is too big of people coming across the border, even for Democrats, and so, look, the President is going to take some action. The reality is, the courts might strike it down. Also, to your point, he’s floating these trial balloons to kind of see what the reaction is. But if Republicans are going to politicize the issue, and then refuse to act on it, Biden has to do something.”

He added, “Republicans would rather leave the border open for a political purpose than keep the country safe. Biden’s trying to do something and I hope he figures it out.”

