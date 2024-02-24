Dem Gov. Kelly on Biden Age Worries: He Has a ‘Team’ He Accomplished a Lot with

During an interview with CNN aired on Friday’s broadcast of “NewsNight,” Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) stated that combating negative perceptions about Joe Biden’s age requires getting “people to recognize the accomplishments of the administration, and it’s not all Joe Biden, it’s the team Joe Biden has put around him.”

Host Abby Phillip asked, “I want to get to one of the elephants in the room here in this election — I guess maybe it’s not an elephant anymore because people are talking about it — that’s the President’s age. 67% of registered voters, 46% of Democrats say President Biden is too old to effectively serve another four years according to a Quinnipiac poll. He will be 86 by the end of his second term. So, what should President Biden be doing, Gov. Kelly, for example, to convince voters that this should not be something that is top of mind for them? I’ll — just as a data point, President Biden has done fewer news conferences than his predecessors at this point in his presidency. Should that change, should he be doing more?”

Kelly responded, “Well, I don’t know that news conferences [are] going to change people’s perceptions. I think what we’ve got to do is get people to recognize the accomplishments of the administration, and it’s not all Joe Biden, it’s the team Joe Biden has put around him. And that’s for all of us. None of us can do all of this alone, and Joe Biden recognizes that.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett