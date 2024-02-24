Dem Gov. Lujan Grisham: ‘A Lot of’ Independent Disapproval of Economy Is Because of GOP Primary

During an interview with CNN aired on Friday’s broadcast of “NewsNight,” New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) stated that “a lot of” the disapproval among independent voters of President Joe Biden’s handling of the economy is because “we’re in a Republican primary. And so, all of the noise and all of the media is really focused on that primary.” And “they’re hammering every day that this is a bad economy, and it’s false” and that view that the economy is poor has become “normalized” for people.

Host Abby Phillip asked, “Gov. Lujan Grisham, 60% of independent voters disagree with President Biden’s handling of the economy. What’s going on there?”

Lujan Grisham answered, “Well, I think a lot of it is we’re in a Republican primary. And so, all of the noise and all of the media is really focused on that primary. And so, they’re hammering every day that this is a bad economy, and it’s false. And when you hear something once, twice, three times, it becomes normalized for you. And I think that you’re going to see a huge shift in the way the country is feeling. We’re seeing record wage growth in the country.”

