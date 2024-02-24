U.S. Amb. to U.N. on Delays in U.N. Recognizing Hamas’ Rapes: I Know One Official’s Concerned, We Had a Meeting

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Thomas-Greenfield responded to a question on whether she has concerns over how long it took the U.N. to recognize the sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas on October 7 by stating that she knows the U.N.’s sexual violence envoy is “concerned about this report as well, and we will continue to address this issue. We held what is called an Arria-formula meeting in the U.N. to talk about these issues.”

Co-host Poppy Harlow asked, “Earlier this week, Israel submitted a report, that you obviously know very well, that detailed Hamas’ systematic and widespread acts of sexual violence on October 7, and U.N. experts have called for an investigation into what they are describing as ‘credible allegations of egregious human rights violations’ against women and girls in Gaza. How concerned are you at the reports of weaponization of sexual assault in this conflict? You have got now 29,000-plus people killed in Gaza. You still have Israeli hostages being killed there.”

Thomas-Greenfield answered, “We’re very concerned about these reports. This is something that we have stood strongly against, not just in this situation in Israel and the situation in Gaza, we have made very, very clear our strong opposition to the use of sexual violence against women as a tool of war. And it is clear that that occurred on October 7, and we appreciate the investigations that are taking place right now that will document that, so that, in the future, we can hold people accountable.”

Harlow then said, “I wonder if you could weigh in before we move on, it just took so long for the U.N., for important bodies to vocalize that. Israel has now submitted this report, it’s in writing, but of all of those atrocities of sexual violence on October 7.”

Thomas-Greenfield responded, “Again, this is something that we’re extraordinarily concerned about. I know I’ve met with the U.N. special envoy on sexual violence. I know that she visited Israel a few weeks ago, and I know that she’s concerned about this report as well, and we will continue to address this issue. We held what is called an Arria-formula meeting in the U.N. to talk about these issues. We have supported the Israelis in making sure that this information gets out.”

