Pelosi: Republicans Need a ‘Lesson in the Birds and the Bees’

Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “All In” that she believed Republicans needed “a lesson in the birds and the bees.”

Anchor Chris Hayes said, “I want to ask about this bill. It was so wild to me to watch them all rushed out with the statements, which I understood. Obviously there’s a political crisis. 90% of Americans found the Alabama ruling awful. And then to just Google, the fact that they get a majority of cosponsors on this bill that just plainly does what Alabama does. Do you think they know that they are on that bill? Like, are they pretending to not know? Like, what’s going on?”

Pelosi said, “Let’s see what the title is, Life at Conception Act. So they have to know what that means. I’ve said for years that people on the other side of the aisle need a lesson in the birds and the bees because sometimes they don’t seem to understand. But the fact is that 125, and majority of the House GOP, are co-sponsors of this legislature. That doesn’t mean there aren’t more who won’t be supporting it.”

She added, “But it comes such an interesting time. Instead we have in the House a place for them all to go if they disagree with the Alabama decision. Congresswoman Susan Wild of Pennsylvania has introduced a bill with Senator Duckworth in the Senate, a corresponding bill called the Access to Family Building Act. This would enable families to have the statutory right to have access to the technology and the rest invitro fertilization. It also empower the Justice Department to act upon those who would deprive women of those rights.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN