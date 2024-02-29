Tuberville on McConnell Departure: Good for the Country, Good for McConnell

During an interview with Mobile, AL radio’s FM Talk 106.5 on Thursday, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) reacted to the news that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was stepping down from his leadership post.

The Alabama Republican urged McConnell to make the move within the next month, so Senate Republicans could pick a successor as the 2024 election cycle heats up.

“Good for the country, to be honest with you,” he said. “And I think it’s good for Leader McConnell. You know, he had a great run. I learned a lot from him in the first two years that he was here. But when he fell over a year ago and hit his head, he has not been the same. He’s 81 years old.”

“We’re in a situation right now between a rock and a hard place,” Tuberville continued. “We have to win the Senate and President Trump has to win. And it’s not a secret that Leader McConnell was not a President Trump guy. They got into arguments. I don’t think Mitch McConnell understood his role in that. When you’ve got the White House, you’ve got to work with the White House.”

“So, that being said — Leader McConnell said he was going to step down until November,” he added. “Now, I totally agree with that point. I think we need to make him a consultant, leader-consultant, step aside. We need a new leader within the next month. We need somebody who is going to go out, push the Senate, raise money. We have to win the Senate seats that are up for grabs. And, also travel President Trump, stand on that same stage and talk about the Senate candidates in that state. We’ve got to get President Trump elected. I don’t think there is any doubt that that’s a necessity.”

