Dem Sen. Murphy: Trump Immigration Language ‘Disgusting,’ ‘Racist and Xenophobic’

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) said Friday on “CNN This Morning” that former President Donald Trump’s speech at the U.S.-Mexico border was “disgusting” and “racist.”

Anchor John Berman said, “Senator, you led the bipartisan negotiations to reach some kind of a deal on enhancing border security and addressing some of the issues surrounding illegal immigration, particularly over the southern border. Yesterday, both President Biden and Donald Trump went to the border on the same day Donald Trump, when he was speaking, use the language of invasion, talked about the United States being invaded. What do you think of that language?”

Murphy said, “I just think it’s disgusting. I think it’s racist and xenophobic. Donald Trump doesn’t know what an invasion looks like. Go to Ukraine, see what happens when a neighboring country actually invades you and kills hundreds of thousands, tens of thousands of your citizens. The fact of the matter is, Donald Trump wants the southern border to remain chaotic. We had a chance to pass that bipartisan, tough border security bill that would have allowed the president to close sections of the border when crossings get too high.”

He continued, “You know who stopped that bill from becoming law? Donald Trump, because he does not want the border under control. He wants it chaotic because he thinks it helps him politically. And so it was a real contrast yesterday, Joe Biden at the border, asking for Congress to give him exceptional new powers and resources to control the border. And Donald Trump seeing the border not as a problem that needs to be fixed, but as a problem that he can exploit.”

Murphy added, “I think the American public are on to this. Republicans say they care about the border, but actually are never willing to do anything about it.”

