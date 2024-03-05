Dem Rep. Manning: Uncommitted Voters Don’t ‘Understand that What’s Going on in Gaza Was Caused by Hamas’

During NewsNation’s election coverage on Tuesday, House Foreign Affairs Committee Vice Ranking Member Rep. Kathy Manning (D-NC) responded to voters who voted uncommitted in Democratic primaries to protest President Joe Biden’s policies by stating that “the vast majority of Americans support Israel and understand that what’s going on in Gaza was caused by Hamas, when Hamas went into Israel, invaded on October 7, killed more than 1,200 innocent people, slaughtered them, did incredibly horrendous things to people, and then, of course, are holding hostages.”

Host Elizabeth Vargas asked, “President Biden has taken a lot of hits from the progressive wing of his party and from protesters who feel they disagree with his policy toward Israel. We know that, on several ballots today, in these Super Tuesday states, there is an uncommitted or no preference option. Do you — how do you think he’s going to fare [with] that? It was a pretty strong showing in Michigan. I don’t know in the exit polling that we’re seeing a lot of Democratic voters, however, really, really are focused on this.”

Manning answered, “Michigan and North Carolina are very, very different states. I think that, if you look at the polls, the vast majority of Americans support Israel and understand that what’s going on in Gaza was caused by Hamas, when Hamas went into Israel, invaded on October 7, killed more than 1,200 innocent people, slaughtered them, did incredibly horrendous things to people, and then, of course, are holding hostages. They still have American hostages. I think the vast majority of Americans are with Israel and understand that President Biden will stand with our ally Israel, the only democratic country in the Middle East.”

