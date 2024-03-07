White House: We Can Produce ‘Many More’ of the Green Products, We Blocked Drilling, Mining Projects

During an interview with ABC News on Wednesday, White House National Climate Adviser and Assistant to President Joe Biden Ali Zaidi stated that under the Biden administration, we can produce “many more of the products that will be needed to build this clean energy future” and touted the President killing potential drilling and mining projects.

Host Phil Lipof asked, “[H]ow can he outline his progress on the issues for those who really care about the environment, while, at the same time, acknowledging the concerns among climate skeptics, I guess?”

Zaidi answered, “Look, he’s accomplished so much. There’s a lot more to be done, but we’ve got tailwinds behind us now propelling our progress, 26 million acres conserved in places like the North Slope of Alaska or that region around the Grand Canyon that he declared a national monument. We’ve quadrupled the number of electric vehicles sold since we took office, 170,000 charging stations now lining our roads and highways. We’re producing, capable of producing many more of the products that will be needed to build this clean energy future, 8x expansion in our solar manufacturing capacity, and all across the country, what that’s meant is jobs.”

